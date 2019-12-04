Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
T.J. is a four-year-old terrier/pit bull mix who loves nothing more than playing. This boy has a lot of energy, and will need someone who has lots of time to spend with him. T.J. is picky about his other dog friends, and will need some training to stimulate his brain. He’s quite smart and has learned many commands quickly. After an exciting day, he’s the perfect snuggle buddy. Adoption is $120.
Aspen is a beautiful 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix who was abandoned and arrived at TCRAS in poor condition. She’s happy to converse with her human friends while she’s on their laps and being petted. Adoption is $75.