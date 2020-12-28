Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• Snowbell is a 7-year-old spayed white-and-orange domestic longhair mix. This “mature” gal has been through some struggles and would love nothing more than a nice family to call her own. She’s very sweet and loves people, but doesn’t love being picked up. Adoption fee is $75.
• Cliff came to Colorado from Texas and is so ready to find his forever home. This loving 2-year-old black/white Terrier and American pitbull mix has a really stocky build and lots of muscle to back it up. He is neutered. Cliff adores people and getting lots of love. And look at those beautiful eyes! Adoption fee is $150.