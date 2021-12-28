Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Foster homes are a blessing for kittens like Amelia. She came to TCRAS with her littermates when they were only four weeks old, after being found on the side of the road in a box. If not for their amazing foster home, these kittens would have struggled in a shelter kennel. Foster homes provided them with a loving and fun environment to grow and become beautiful kittens. Now it is time for her to start a new chapter in this girl’s life. Adoption fee is $130.
• Meet our HAPPY girl Briar. She is fun, loving and smart. She is lucky to have a team of trainers who care a lot about her and keep her active. Since she has Bull Terrier in her, she needs a home where she can go hiking, walking and play games with her. These dogs are not couch warmers. Adoption fee is $120.