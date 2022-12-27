Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Check out the photo above and look at this beautiful cat’s pattern! Jyn is a sweet lady that keeps her kennel tidy. She came to TCRAS from being transferred from another shelter. Make an appointment to visit with her and fall in love. Call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment. Adoption fee is $75.
• • •
Hello. My name is Xero and I’m looking for a new family. I was found wandering around in Cripple Creek and a nice person brought me to TCRAS. I have waited for my family to come find me, but they never did. So my friends at TCRAS are going to help me find a new family. I am quiet and love to be loved. I’m still a bit on the thin side, so I can’t stay outside for a long time. I‘d love to meet you, so please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to make an appointment. Adoption fee is $150.