Teller County Regional Animal Shelter,
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• Mere Bear is a nearly 8-year-old considered short and with some age. But he’s mighty and fun. He came from a shelter in Texas to try to find a new beginning in Colorado. He’s an easy keeper but housebroken. One thing he enjoys is carrying plush toys in his mouth. Adoption is $120.
• Mikey is a 3-year-old orange/white domestic medium mix who gets along with dogs but no so much with other cats. He’s an indoor cat and always uses his litterbox. Once he’s comfortable in the home, there’s no lap that is unattended. Adoption is $75.