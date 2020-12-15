Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• Mandy, above, is a beautiful little girl, who is pretty shy. Even though the 2-year-old Australian Kelpie mix is shy, she loves to receive attention once she gets to know you. With a little time, Mandy is going to make a great addition to someone’s home. Adoption is $120.
• Sully is a 5-year-old brown/black domestic cat who is looking for a cozy home to live in. She was brought into the shelter as a stray and has since blossomed into a lovely lady. She enjoys lounging around in the sun and lying in a comfortable bed. She’s well-mannered and uses a litter box. Adoption is $75.