Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hi, there. My name is Bronx. I am an active loving boy looking for an active family. I love to play, go hiking, and then hang out. I will need a tall fence if you plan to leave me outside for any length of time as I want to be with my family. I am crate-trained. I keep a nice kennel. I would benefit with some training. Please come to meet me at the shelter and let’s start our new life together. As part of Bronx’s adoption, he gets two months of training through No Limits Training. Adoption fee is $120.
• Sweet, sweet Nobbs. She came to the shelter as a mother of two kittens. Of course, her kittens were adopted right away and Nobbs just sits at the shelter waiting for a day that she will be adopted. She loves attention and is very clean. Adoption fee is $75.