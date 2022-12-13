Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Gizmo is a beautiful, male domestic shorthair mix. Just look at his handsome face! He appreciates being the center of attention and will be happy to sit with you to be petted. Keeps his room at the shelter clean and tidy. We think he’s one of the best cats. Please call 719-.686-7707 to set up time to meet him. Adoption fee is $75
Hi, my name is Riri, and I’m a Retriever/Labrador mix. I’m a sweet girl that has bursts of energy but also I love a cuddle! I take a while to warm up to new people but with work I will start to trust you and become your best friend. I would do best with someone that has experience in training, since I will do anything for a cookie! If it sounds like we could be a match, please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to make an appointment to meet me! Adoption fee is $120