Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hi, there. My name is Brinley. I am a beautiful young girl looking for my forever home. I came in as a stray. And sadly, no one came looking for me. I will need some training as I am a very strong girl. I would love to have you come and meet me so we can start on our new adventure together. As part of Brinley’s adoption, she gets one month of training through No Limits Training. Adoption fee is $120.
• Penelope is a very loving cat who would love to spend time with you on your lap to be petted and talked to. She keeps her room tidy and clean. Adoption fee is $75.