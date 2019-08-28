Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Fluffy is about a year old and is very sweet and loving, not to mention gorgeous and — you guessed it! — fluffy. She came to the shelter when she needed emergency surgery to save her life and her family was unable to afford it. Fluffy is doing great, and is now ready for her new home. Adoption is $75.
Carley has been a part of the TCRAS world for while now, off and on. She’s about 8 years old and requires a home with a secure yard and no small animals. Carley has had positive experiences with a male dog and kids, and she likes people. She’d love a Doggy Day Out to take a break from the shelter. Adoption is $50.