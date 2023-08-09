Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Valkryie is talkative gal who just needs a little training and guidance and a lot of love. She can be nervous around new people but warms up very quickly. Just like the Norse mythology Valkyries, she is a beautiful warrior and is dedicated to her people.

• • •

Amora is a sweet gal who is looking for a warm house to live the rest of her many years in. She loves to be around people but also enjoys time alone sleeping. She can’t wait to find her special home.