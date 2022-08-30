Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Akira is a beautiful Great Pyrenees mix looking for her new beginning with YOU! She is lucky to be in a foster home that has been giving her lots of care and attention. In the foster home, she gets to go on hikes and play with two other dogs. Akira is housebroken and is tidy. If you are ready to start a new beginning with this amazing dog, please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to set up a time to meet her. Adoption fee $150.
• • •
This pretty domestic short-haired kitty is a true angel! Yes, her name is Angel, and she loves to be petted. She also keeps her area very clean. If you are looking for a cat that is declawed, Angel would be the cat you are looking for. Please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to set up a time to meet her. Adoption fee $75.