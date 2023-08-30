Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

They aren’t Jack and Rose from “Titanic,” but Jack and Tulip are cuter, and you can take them home with you.

Like Jack from the movie, this guy is just a youngster and needs to learn some social graces, but he’s sweet and will adapt quickly. He would do best with a big backyard to play in. He’s been around children and other dogs but would feel better meeting new dog friends at the shelter before going home with them.

Not only did Tulip not come from a well-heeled family, but she was found running in the forest and when she was brought into TCRAS, no one came looking for her. Like Jack, she’s a younger dog with some learning to do. Despite her circumstances, she loves to be around people.