Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Addison, top left, is 4-year-old silver/white terrier and American pit. She enjoys giving out kisses, going on walks, playing with toys and curling up in the front seat on car rides. She’s known not to be friendly around young children and other dogs. Therefore, she wants to be in a home in which she can give all her attention to her new human friend. Adoption is $120.
Baby is a nearly 2-year-old brown domestic short hair mix described as a friendly inside cat. She enjoys spending time near windows. She is litter-box trained and known to keep the area clean. Adoption fee is $75.