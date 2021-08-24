Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• This silly girl, also known as Fendy, would love to be part of your adventures. She is sweet, loving and playful. Please call to set up a time to get to meet her. Adoption fee is $150. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?! Call today to make an appointment.
• Barn Cat, also known as B.C., is looking for a job. She was a trapped cat who came into TCRAS and now needs a new location to help lower the rodent population. Adoption fee is $25