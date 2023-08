Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Jezebel and Olivia are bonded sisters and a home that would welcome both would be ideal. Both are shy but are very loving once they get to know you. They also love lounging on their cat trees playing with their mice toys.