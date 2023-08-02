Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Who could look at that face and not want to take her home? Xany is a sweet gal who is looking for a home here in Colorado. She’s just a puppy and will need someone to teach her what it means to be a good dog. She plays well with dogs when she feels safe.

Topaz is easy-going and loves to sit in the windows and look out and her surroundings. She enjoys attention from people, but is also okay with being a little bit more independent. She has traveled a long way to find a house with a view of the mountains.