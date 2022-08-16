Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
This sweet, amazing dog is looking for a new beginning. When he was a young pup he lost his left rear leg, which does not hold him back. He’s still pretty young — only 6 months old! His name is from the Latin origin; Rai means “Trusted by God; Royalty.” In his foster home, he has been around children, dogs, cats and exotics and does very well. Please call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet Rai. Adoption fee $150
• • •
Nagisa means “calm beach.” This beautiful 2-year-old cat has been fostered with children, cats and dogs. He is shy and prefers to be in a calm home and will need to adjust to a new beginning. Call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet him. Adoption fee is $75.