Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Henry (top right) is a 2-year-old who is looking for a home to find adventures, kisses and tussling at the same time. He uses his litterbox at the shelter and is a greeter to everyone who walks into the room. Adoption is $75.
Tucker Tank (bottom right) is a nearly 2-year-old brindle Brindle/white bulldog and American mix who is described as sweet but needs to be in a home without children and other dogs. He loves to please people and is looking for the perfect home. Adoption is $120.