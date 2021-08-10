Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hello, my name is Zola. I know you can’t help but look at my exquisite face and my mesmerizing eyes. I am a shy cat who would need a home where I can be myself and have a quiet environment. I hope you are looking for a companion that you are willing to take the time to get to know. Adoption fee is $75.
• Hello, I am Nubbie and I am a gentle giant who loves to bounce in the yard and have fun. At first you might think that I am shy but once I warm up to you, I will be your best friend. Please don’t be concern about my size. I am a tidy fellow and I do my best to not knock things down. I would like to meet you in person. Adoption fee is $120.