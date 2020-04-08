Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions, but requests that persons interested in adopting please call ahead and make an appointment before coming into the shelter. This will allow TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Tom and Jerry are two 7-month-old shorthair mix kitten brothers. Tom is an absolute love bug, who purrs the moment a hand touches him. He’s a little braver than his brother, Jerry, and warms up quickly. Sweet Jerry needs more time to warm up, but once he does, he loves the attention. Both boys have a medical condition and will need to be placed in a special home together. Adoption is $100 for both.