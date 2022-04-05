Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Hey there! My name is Kena. I’m a pretty girl and a bit shy when I first meet new people, but give me a few and I’ll warm right up to you. I really do love being around my humans. I need a bit of training still, as I’m just a pup at heart (I’m only 2). I get excited when on walks so I do need some help with a few leash manners. If you’re looking a cute pup like me, please call my friends at 719-686 7707 to set up an appointment to meet me! My adoption fee is $120