Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Emma is a very loving and sweet older kitty at 7 years old, and she’s ready for her forever home. Emma is a domestic shorthair mix who loves to snuggle in laps and in warm spots. She is shy at first, but opens up with time, and loves to play. Adoption is $50.
Moose is an affectionate 3-year-old border collie/spaniel mix who is a little anxious and needs some human encouragement. He would like to spend time in a yard, get lots of cuddles from his humans, and lots of playtime with dog friends. Adoption is $120.