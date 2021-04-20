TELLER COUNTY REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER, TCRASCOLORADO.ORG, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• This amazing boy, Milo, is looking for a home to help him find new adventures and give him lots to do. He is still a puppy and needs structure. LOVES playing and hugging. Please don’t pass this boy up. Adoption fee is $120.
• Hello, I’m Piper. I’m new to TCRAS and I’m looking for a home that will be patient with me while I warm up and get used to being a regular cat. It’s hard to tell me and my sister apart. We’re both completely black, fluffy and adorable. We can go home together or as individuals. Adoption fee is $75.