Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Hello, my name is Emma! I’m an older gal, I’ve been through some struggles and I’d love nothing more than a nice family to call my own. I’ve very sweet and I love people, but I’d rather not be picked up. I enjoy the company of other cats and would love a calm and quiet home. If I sound like I’d be a wonderful addition to your home give my friends a call at (719)686-7707 My adoption fee is $30.

• • •

Hello, my name is Honey!! I am a beautiful long-legged girl with lots of love to give in search of a strong, confident, dedicated human with handling skills. I give great kisses and hugs and thrive on praise and the finest snacks. I want you all to myself so no other dogs please. Let’s go on long, structured walks together, snuggle on the couch and watch tv, and be buddies for life. If you think I’m the pup for you please call TCRAS at (719) 686 7707 to setup an appointment to meet me! My adoption fee is $150