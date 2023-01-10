WOODLAND PARK • Short-term rentals were the hot-button issue at the first meeting of 2023 of the city council.
Residents took the microphone at the Jan. 5 meeting, held at City Hall, during public comment for items not on the agenda to express frustrations over a pair of recently passed ordinances surrounding STRs.
Some residents started a petition to protest the votes, garnering over 900 signatures in the process. One speaker, Arnie Sparnins, took council members to task, requesting the petition be added as a special agenda topic of the Jan. 19 City Council meeting to review the next steps for legislation around STRs. The petition requests the repeal or the submission to voters the question of repeal of Ordinance No. 1431.
“Now that citizens have spoken, and clearly want Ordinance 1431 repealed, I want to discuss, ‘how do we move forward to generate STR legislation for Woodland Park in a truly representative manner?’” said Sparnins.
He calls for a process that “upholds the residents' concerns,” stressing that “our community character is not for sale.” At issue is dedicated lodging businesses using residential neighborhoods for STRs, which is what the speakers and those who signed the petition oppose.
“Clearly, you can’t have a neighborhood without neighbors,” said Sparnins. While he embraces mom-and-pop STRs who generate extra income from their primary residences, Sparnins said he is against dedicated lodging businesses outside of commercial zoning districts.
Woodland Park resident Gene Harris, a former law enforcement officer, also took the mic, taking aim at the council and accusing them of not upholding their oath to support the Constitution, law, and local ordinances, particularly as it relates to STRs.
Harris took issue with the council voting to allow businesses to build in zoned residential areas, suggesting it was a breach of their oath. He also accused a council member of approaching someone circulating the petition to Woodland Park neighborhoods, triggering a response from councilman Rusty Neal. The councilman attempted to chime in but was denied, leading Harris to quip, “This is my microphone,” and conclude his remarks.
Next up was Jerry Penland, a planning commission alum. While prefacing his time by saying his remarks may be premature, Penland accused City Hall of making a mistake. “I never expected City Hall to allow lodging businesses in everybody’s backyard in our residential neighborhoods,” he said. He didn’t relent, suggesting that “any reasonable person would never read our zoning codes to allow lodging businesses in our residential neighborhoods.”
Penland accused some members of disrespecting their zoning districts or oath of office designed to “protect the character of our neighborhoods.” According to him, they have done this by allowing strangers, whom he described as “transients,” to roam the streets on weekends and preferring lodging businesses over homes in residential neighborhoods.
Instead, protecting the character of Woodland Park’s neighborhoods means “having a neighborhood with neighbors, family and friends living next door, whom we know and trust,” according to Penland. Voting citizens, he said, would “stop anything” the council tried to do to “force us to live with investor-owned STRs in our residential neighborhoods.”
Mayor Hilary LaBarre noted that the 900-plus petition signatures must still be verified by the city clerk, a process that has started but takes time. If it is completed before Jan. 19, the topic has the “potential” to be added to the agenda,” said LaBarre, adding that otherwise, the public must wait. Sparnins said the request stands.