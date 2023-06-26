If 1,018 registered Woodland Park voters sign a citizen initiative petition prohibiting short-term rentals in single family residential zones, the signatures signal a special city election.

The initiative would allow STRs in single-family residential zones if the home is the primary residence of the owner, what is known as the “mom-and-pop” innkeeper.

In that case, there would be no limits or caps on how many of this type of STR could be licensed.

This is the second attempt by the petitioners to prohibit STRs in single family residential zones. In January, they successfully secured 847 valid signatures for a referendum to halt Ordinance #1431.

The ordinance would have regulated short-term rentals in the city by limiting the number of occupants, establishing rules around parking and noise, supplemented with an emergency-phone number provided by the owner. With two violations of the regulations, STR owners would lose their business license for two years.

The initiative is a follow-up to the referendum with a replacement ordinance whose language includes: “WHEREAS, the Citizens’ desire to maintain the character of its residential neighborhoods which enhances the quality of life for its residents, protects public peace, welfare, health, safety, and preserves housing stock for residential use; and

WHEREAS, there is a need to codify where short-term rentals are allowed to be licensed and operate in the City.”

The petitioners are part of a nonprofit organization, Preserving Neighborhood Character in Woodland Park, Inc. If the issue results in a city election, voters would be asked to approve the location of short-term rentals in commercial zones only.

As of last week, 800 people had signed the petition.

“The city is not representing what the people want,” said Arnie Sparnins, who, with Jerry Penland and Peter Scanlon, leads the petition drive.

“City council from the start has been doing everything possible to allow seven members, the majority, to make the decision for us,” Penland said, referring to #1431 when council voted 5-2 to approve the measure. “We’re trying to get the citizens to vote in a special election to decide how we want to solve this short-term rental problem.”

The petitioners argue that their proposed ordinance is not anti-business or anti-short-term rental.

“If we were anti-short-term rental, we would be pushing to try to ban short-term rentals completely out of Woodland Park,” Penland said. “We support putting short-term rentals in our commercial districts.”

STRs in commercial districts support the downtown businesses, as lodgers are likely to walk to restaurants and other businesses, Penland said.

As it is, the city does allow STRs in commercial districts. As proof, Sparnins produces a map of STR locations in Neighborhood Commercial, Community Commercial and Central Business District.

“The ordinance the city put forward encourages STRs in commercial districts,” Sparnins said, adding that the map shows STRs in suburban residential and urban residential as well as in Planned Unit Developments.

But the petitioners object to language in Ordinance #1431 that would allow unrestricted use of short-term rentals in any district.

“Our ordinance is following a trend of what’s going on in the nation about short-term rentals in single family residential neighborhoods, in non-primary residences,” Penland said. “The struggle is how to get rid of the licenses for short-term rentals already approved.”

For information, call (719) 398-1872 or email info@pncwp.org.

Response

In response to a request for comments about STRs, Mayor Hilary LaBarre urges caution. “Before you sign the petition, recognize that it is going to require a bureaucrat to come to your home and regulate 24/ 7/365 who is staying in your home and whether you are at your home,” she said, in an email to The Courier. “You will never be allowed to have a short-term visitor in your primary residence without you always being there.”

In arguing against the petition, LaBarre expresses concern about divisions among neighbors, especially if one decides to report perceived violations, perhaps with a family member staying in the home.

“If these petitioners wanted neighborhoods regulated so heavily and to remove freedom of private property from one another, it should be done through an HOA voluntarily, not through mandatory bureaucratic government oversight,” she said, in the email. “It will also force the city to figure out where the funding (taxation) will come from to regulate homes so forcefully.”

Instead of a citizen-designed ordinance, residents should have faith in decisions made by the city’s planning commission and city council about an ordinance that deals with property rights and individual freedom. “The ordinance will be created that will satisfy normal regulations and character and peace and quiet of their community,” she said.

If the voters decide in a special election to allow STRs only in commercial district, the approval will necessitate the hiring of a code enforcement officer who could demand that homeowners show proof of residence.

“I think the petition is against the true nature of our freedom-loving community and that a much better option can and will be provided by our Planning Commission and Council,” she writes. “I sincerely hope that citizens recognize that by signing this petition they are drastically, if not fatally limiting, their own rights to the use and enjoyment of their own homes and properties.”