After the city council approved the unrestricted use of short-term rentals in Woodland Park, a successful citizen-driven referendum halted the ordinance that allowed that, No. 1431.

Following the council’s 5-2 vote Nov. 17 to approve the ordinance, Jerry Penland, with a group of residents that included Deann Betterman, Peter Scanlon and Arnie Sparnins, led a petition drive to collect at least the minimum 714 signatures required.

Last week, Suzanne LeClercq, the city clerk, validated 837 of 906 signatures collected, a number sufficient to effectively veto the ordinance.

The ordinance would have established regulations for short-term rentals in commercial areas as well as single-family residential neighborhoods. “It doesn’t make logical sense to allow a lodging business in a residential neighborhood,” said Penland, who led the successful petition drive.

Penland and Scanlon have each previously served on the city’s planning commission.

Penland acknowledges that STRs have been around for years. “They were called innkeepers, where mom and pop would rent out a bedroom or two to help pay the mortgage,” Penland said. “We’re not touching them, don’t care about that. We agree, they can go anywhere in Woodland Park.”

But in the last 10-15 years, major corporations, VRBO and Airbnb, have come on the scene and are changing the dynamics of STRs, Penland said.

“The ordinance is great for short-term rental investors. They got more than they ever could have imagined,” he added.

Penland argues that the city’s regulations on violations related to parking, noise, trash and fire within the ordinance are not the solution. “We solved those with the good neighbor guidelines in No. 1431,” he said. “We are focused on the character of our neighborhoods.”

When the city talks about “property rights” of homeowners, which would include investors, Penland fumes. “Why should an investor from Florida or California have more property rights than a voter in Woodland Park? The city council has used the property-rights issue to give away the character of our neighborhoods,” he said. “That’s why we had to stop it.”

However, Penland said, the issue could be resolved if the city council repeals the ordinance at the Feb. 16 meeting.

“If city council continues to resist 837 voters, they will force us to go to a special election to repeal 1431. We have the votes to do that,” he said. “Most of the opposition people are not Woodland Park voters.”

If voters do not approve the repeal, the second step will be to gather signatures on a petition for a citizen initiative to prohibit the use of STRs in Woodland Park neighborhoods, with exceptions.

The group is not against STRs in commercial areas or those run by those “innkeepers” who offer rooms in their homes for rental on a short-term basis.

Penland credits the residents who signed the petition as a signal that sometimes the people can fight city hall.

“To my knowledge, Woodland Park has never had a successful referendum. According to my research, successful referendums usually happen when city government does something so bad to so many citizens that the citizens become engaged,” he said. “A referendum is a way for citizens to take back some of the power we gave to our city’s leadership.”