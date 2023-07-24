Grand Marshal of the Bronc Day Parade in Green Mountain Falls, Margaret Peterson is one of the proverbial characters who distinguish one place from another.

Known for her ringing laugh, being always at the ready, and her ability to see life’s absurdities, Peterson is one of the town’s most famous residents.

Proud of the fact she is almost, pretty darn close to being, a native, Peterson arrived in town at the age of 10 months.

“I just remember Bronc Day, from forever,” she said. “Bronc Day is my favorite day of the year.”

On-the-job historian, Peterson is keeper of fun facts, tidbits of reverence for the town.

“When I was little my grandfather would send us fiesta dresses that we’d get to wear on Bronc Day,” she said.

The dresses, by Kate Schorer, were made in Green Mountain Falls and shipped to a market in Santa Fe, her grandfather’s home.

“My mom called him and said ‘Dad, let me buy them here,’’’ said Peterson, with another one of those big hearty laughs.

Involved in just about every major event in Green Mountain Falls, Peterson takes after her parents, the late Walter and Rita Peterson.

“My parents took care of the community building (Sallie Bush), were members of the Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “My dad was the janitor at the church (Church in the Wildwood) and was on the town council.”

After her mom died in 2011, Peterson adopted the volunteer gig, with vigor.

“I thought it was my time to step up and take up my family legacy of community,” she said. In addition to attending almost every event in town, Peterson served as a trustee on the town board.

As she prepares to lead the parade as the Grand Marshal July 29, the 85th annual, Peterson looks back on a time when Bronc Day nearly became extinct in the late 1990s.

“Bronc Day almost went away because nobody wanted to do it,” she said. “So, my mom stepped up. So, that’s how I knew what to do.”

For the past 12 years, Peterson has been a member of the Bronc Day committee and helped organize the event which brings people from across the region to the day’s festivities.

This year, however, she is a celebrity rather than an organizer. She likes it, considers the designation an honor, one granted chiefly to people who have been in town for a while. “I guess I’m officially an old-timer,” she said, with that uproarious ringing laugh.

Bronc Day festivities, whose event chair is Lisa Bonwell, begins with a barn dance July 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sallie Bush Community Building. The next day, the event begins with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., hosted by Friends of the Ute Pass Trails at Church in the Wildwood. The parade along Ute Pass Avenue is at 10, followed by a pie contest, foods trucks and vendors until 3 p.m. on Lake Street and Gazebo Park.