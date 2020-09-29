Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, 719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Reggie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix who’s known for his mellow personality. He has a habit of escaping his yard when left alone. He doesn’t run away, though. He simply wants to be with people! He has turned up hanging out with people at the grocery store, at the bank, at the local car dealership but always comes back when called upon. His former owners and the trainers at PetSmart agree that Reggie’s temperament and love for people, including kids, and other dogs would make him a good service dog. He wants to please and is easy to train.