Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Oh that face! This is Shaylee, a 3- to 4-year-old Bulldog mix. She’s a bit of a diva who gets along with other dogs, but wants to be the center of attention as the only dog. She’d be best in a home without small children — she doesn’t share toys well. She’s a sweet and quirky girl who is just waiting for you to meet her!