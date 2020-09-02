Adoptable Animal
Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Mateo is a 9-month-old male in a tough spot. His family no longer can take care of him. He’s a Lab mix, with maybe some Great Dane given his height and muscular physique. He’s friendly, energetic, playful — everything a family could ask for in a dog! He’s looking for an active family to call his own.