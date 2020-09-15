Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, 719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Riley is a 1-year-old (likely) of pittie/terrier mix who loves everyone but can be a little possessive with her toys. She is well-socialized and described as a sweet girl.