Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Spirit is about 8 years old. This sweet female “senior” is perfect for someone who likes shorter walks and snuggle time on the couch like she does, and has time to spend with her. Spirit’s previous owners had to reliquishher because they downsized into an apartment where no dogs are allowed. This pretty girl is very affectionate, does well with kids and likes most other dogs. Her wish is simple: someone to love her and appreciate her good nature! Meet this sweetheart by contacting AARF.