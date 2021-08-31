Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Tipsy is a sweet and gentle Great Pyrenees who has lost everything. Her dad died, her mom has to move in with family and her dog brother found a new home. Tipsy needs a new family to love her. She’s almost 6 years old and has been an outdoor dog in Yoder. She’s looking for a loving home on a ranch or other large area. She gets along with kids and other dogs. If you can adopt her, or even foster her during this tough time in her life, please contact AARF.