Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, 719-748-9091
Uno is a Bull Terrier who is approximately 1 year old. His owner is a friend of AARF’s, and says Uno does well with children. Unfortunately, Uno and his owner didn’t mesh well, which is why he was relinquished. Uno is a very loving, gentle and sweet dog and is also well socialized.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.