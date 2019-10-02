Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, 719-748-9091
Lucy (formerly Juicy) is a heeler mix who is about 4 years old. She was relinquished from Fort Carson. While she can be a little skittish around new dogs, Lucy grew up with another dog in the home, as well as kids. She’s looking for her new home with a loving, patient family who can give her the attention and care she needs.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.