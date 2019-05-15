Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-748-9091
Buddy is a big guy and a big lover! He’s a German Shepherd, perhaps mixed with mastiff, and is about 2 years old. Buddy is not great with other dogs, and would do best in a home as the only canine. This affectionate boy would love a family with kids and lots of room to run around.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.