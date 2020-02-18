Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-748-9091
Lilly lost her person and then her home, including children she adored. She’s a 6-year-old yellow Labrador retriever who gets along well with cats and other dogs. With lots of liveliness and playfulness in her, Lilly is looking to be part of a family again.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.