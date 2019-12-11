Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, 719-748-9091
Della, believed to be a Rhodesian Ridgeback, is currently in foster care and is expected to be with AARF in two weeks. Della is less than a year old and was awaiting euthanization at an overcrowded Texas shelter before a network of rescuers was able to put her into foster care. AARF will have more information about Della when she arrives in Colorado.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.