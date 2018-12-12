Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-748-9091
Harlo is a 2-year-old Border collie who still has not found her forever home. This sweet girl has had enough of kennel life and wants a family to call her own. She was born deaf, and was hit by a vehicle she couldn’t hear. Through the financial kindness of others, her broken shoulder was surgically repaired and she came to AARF. The extra time and training she may take will be worth it for anyone who adopts this lovely girl. Please contact AARF for more information.