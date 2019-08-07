Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-748-9091
Sasha is still available for adoption. Approximately 51/2 years old, Sasha is a calm and gentle soul who is very sweet and affectionate. She gets along with most dogs and children. Sasha loves people and is ready for a loving home, preferably one with a good back yard and a high fence. Being a husky, she requires a cool environment and lots of exercise.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.