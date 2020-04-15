Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart are canceled until further notice, and adoptions are now done via appointment. Those interested in adopting a pet through AARF are encouraged to check the organization’s Facebook page: @AARFpets.DivideCo. Email aarfcathy@gmail.com to make an appointment.
This beautiful boy is Bruiser. He’s a 1-year-old loving dog, good with kids and other dogs. He’s got some separation anxiety issues, but the trainers at PetSmart can help him work through that.