Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-748-9091
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart are canceled until further notice, and adoptions are now done via appointment. Those interested in adopting a pet through AARF are encouraged to check the organization’s Facebook page: @AARFpets.DivideCo. Email aarfcathy@gmail.com to make an appointment.
Athena is a 2-year-old pit mix who came to AARF as a stray from Fort Carson. She is a gentle girl who has a submissive personality and would like a family who can help her feel confident.