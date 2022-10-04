Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, are Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Meet Paris! Paris’ military parents got transferred outside the U.S. and she needs a new home. She misses her family and is a bit shy when you first meet her. She tends to be a bit shy of other dogs at first but just needs some time and a great environment to warm up.
She’s an affectionate dog with a low-key temperament. Paris is a sweet fur baby that just wants love and a family to give her the time and affection she deserves. Set up a meet and greet with this baby today!