Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, 719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Copper, at right, is a sweet, mellow 4-year-old hound. He has so much love to give. He is all hound — always on the lookout for squirrels and bunnies. He’ll make a wonderful family dog and would be happy with lots of room to run and water to splash in.