Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays, with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Lennon is in the fall spirit! He’s a Shepherd mix who is about a year-and-a-half-old and good with other dogs and kids. Lennon’s playful and friendly, and is an active boy who will be a good family dog. He’d love to go hiking and camping with you. Such a sweetie!