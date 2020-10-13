Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, 719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Parti is a lovely, outgoing Shepherd mix from our rescue partners in New Mexico. She’s about 4 years old and loves to hug. Her owner declined to pick her up from animal control. We think she’s an escape artist, and it wasn’t her first time out. She’s a sweet girl, well socialized with kids and other dogs and was good with the feral cats near her rescuer. She needs a fenced yard and a family who won’t leave her outside all day.