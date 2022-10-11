Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, are Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Hi! My name is Penelope. I’m a sable brown, female, 8-month-old lab/retriever/pittie mix with lots of love to give.
I’m approximately 35 or 40 pounds and I’d like a family to call my own.
Call Adoptable Animal Rescue Force (AARF) at 719-748-9091 and talk to Dottie to find out all about me and to arrange a meet and greet.