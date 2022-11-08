Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, are Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Say bonjour to Paris! She’s an adorable 4-year-old pittie mix waiting to find her “furever” home. Paris has been with AARF for nearly a year. She loves humans but is very reactive to other dogs and nees a patient family to work with her.
You may recognize this pretty girl, as we also featured her last month. She still available and would love to join your family.
Paris’ military parents got transferred outside the U.S. and she needs a new home. She misses her family and is a bit shy when you first meet her. She tends to be a bit shy of other dogs at first but just needs some time and a great environment to warm up.
She’s an affectionate dog with a low-key temperament. Paris is a sweet fur baby that just wants love and a family to give her the time and affection she deserves. Set up a meet and greet with this baby today!
Call Dottie at 719-748-9091 for more information or to arrange a meet and greet.